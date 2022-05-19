FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get FinecoBank Banca Fineco alerts:

FCBBF opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.