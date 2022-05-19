First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Director Roberto R. Herencia Sells 100,000 Shares

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 100,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,411,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 732,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,349.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE FBP traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,523,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,519. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $218.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. First BanCorp.’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FBP shares. StockNews.com raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First BanCorp. by 69.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 41,052 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 43.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 19.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at about $2,909,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 62.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

