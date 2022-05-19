First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Director Roberto R. Herencia Sells 100,000 Shares

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 100,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,411,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 732,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,349.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE FBP traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,523,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,519. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92.
First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $218.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. First BanCorp.’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on FBP shares. StockNews.com raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First BanCorp. by 69.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 41,052 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 43.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 19.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at about $2,909,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 62.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.
First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
