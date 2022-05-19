First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of First Bancshares to $4.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of First Bancshares stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $654.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.65.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. First Bancshares had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Bancshares by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Bancshares by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Bancshares by 1,274.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Bancshares by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

