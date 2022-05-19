First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) CFO H Melville Hope III Acquires 2,000 Shares

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) CFO H Melville Hope III bought 2,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $27,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ FWRG opened at $12.81 on Thursday. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,358,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $566,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,531,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,550,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FWRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

