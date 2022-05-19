Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $205.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.72.

Five Below stock opened at $125.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.52. Five Below has a 12 month low of $121.15 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,255,000 after buying an additional 43,060 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after acquiring an additional 468,212 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Five Below by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,700,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,726,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Five Below by 1.9% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,605,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,269,000 after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

