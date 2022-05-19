Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 17,430 Shares of Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 17,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $86,975.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,574 shares in the company, valued at $277,314.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 27,200 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $138,992.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $27,400.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,900 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $28,126.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 8,784 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $53,055.36.

On Monday, April 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,700 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $33,402.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 13,400 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $80,936.00.

Shares of FPH opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $182.22 million during the quarter. Five Point had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 0.36%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Five Point by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Five Point by 9.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,913,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,476,000 after purchasing an additional 433,471 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 13.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 46,832 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 34.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

