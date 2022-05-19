Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.66 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Shares of Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,691,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,990. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,676,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,047,000 after buying an additional 499,654 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after purchasing an additional 450,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,595,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,862,000 after purchasing an additional 243,369 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,548,000 after purchasing an additional 252,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,054,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,541,000 after purchasing an additional 90,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.