Floyd F. Petersen Sells 9,924 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 9,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $347,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,897.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 344,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.66. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $44.46.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.
About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.
