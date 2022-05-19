Fluence Energy, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fluence Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HSBC started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.84.

Fluence Energy stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $39.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $106,061,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $70,005,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $62,854,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $51,340,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,041,000.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

