Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Flushing Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Flushing Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Flushing Financial to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Shares of FFIC opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $673.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.73. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.40 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 110.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Flushing Financial by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

