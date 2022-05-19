FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FONAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get FONAR alerts:

Shares of FONR opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 8.13. FONAR has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32.

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.48 million during the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 12.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FONR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FONAR by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of FONAR by 53,600.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FONAR by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FONAR by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FONAR by 27.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.