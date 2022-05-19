Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Foot Locker in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays downgraded Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE:FL opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.