Foot Locker, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the athletic footwear retailer on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Foot Locker has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Foot Locker has a payout ratio of 38.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Foot Locker to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

NYSE FL opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16. Foot Locker has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FL. OTR Global lowered shares of Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Cowen lowered Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 659.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Foot Locker by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 10.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.