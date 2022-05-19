Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Releases Earnings Results

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Forte Biosciences by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 45,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 97,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 154,086 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 63,582 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

