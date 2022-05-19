Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Fortive reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,379 shares of company stock worth $215,546. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fortive by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 507,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 89.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.4% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $57.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average of $67.35. Fortive has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

