Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FOJCY. SEB Equities raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fortum Oyj from €30.00 ($31.25) to €24.00 ($25.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Fortum Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

FOJCY opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

