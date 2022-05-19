Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.69.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

NYSE FSM opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a market cap of $898.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.28. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 309.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 51.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 616,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 208,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 159,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 16,901 shares in the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.