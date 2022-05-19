Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.20 billion. Franchise Group reported sales of $862.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $4.45 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franchise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In other news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 2,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 100,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,864,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,422,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 7,203.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group stock opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.34. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

