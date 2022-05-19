Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Franchise Group has a payout ratio of 46.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Franchise Group to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

Shares of FRG opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,864,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,422,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 106,000 shares of company stock worth $3,999,000 over the last ninety days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Franchise Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Franchise Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

