Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,757,759.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 58,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 23,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Resources (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.