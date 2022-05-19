Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.91% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on BEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.
NYSE BEN opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60.
In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 668,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $8,200,004.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 58,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 23,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Resources (BEN)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.