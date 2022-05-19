Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

NYSE BEN opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 668,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $8,200,004.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 58,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 23,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

