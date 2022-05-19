Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FSNUY. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €94.00 ($97.92) to €87.00 ($90.63) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €38.00 ($39.58) to €36.00 ($37.50) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($58.28) to €60.25 ($62.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €34.50 ($35.94) to €33.30 ($34.69) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.65.

FSNUY opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSNUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.