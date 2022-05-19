Freshworks (FRSH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Freshworks (NASDAQ: FRSH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/9/2022 – Freshworks was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

5/4/2022 – Freshworks had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $25.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Freshworks had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $41.00 to $29.00.

5/4/2022 – Freshworks had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $25.00.

5/4/2022 – Freshworks had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $36.00 to $26.00.

4/1/2022 – Freshworks was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $53.36.

Get Freshworks Inc alerts:

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. Freshworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, CRO Jose Morales sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 28,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $533,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,185 over the last 90 days. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.