FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) EVP Buys $56,770.00 in Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.77 per share, with a total value of $56,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,852.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ FRPH traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.40. The stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 934.33 and a beta of 0.61. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.30 and a one year high of $65.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.53.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in FRP by 5.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in FRP in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FRP by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in FRP by 1.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FRP by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FRP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.