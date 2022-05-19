FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) EVP Buys $56,770.00 in Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.77 per share, with a total value of $56,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,852.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ FRPH traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.40. The stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 934.33 and a beta of 0.61. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.30 and a one year high of $65.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.53.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FRP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
FRP Company Profile (Get Rating)
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
