FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of FSBW stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $227.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 25.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In related news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $74,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at $409,279.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $29,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 342.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

