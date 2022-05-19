FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director James H. Kropp Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) Director James H. Kropp acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.92 per share, with a total value of $21,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,773.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.39. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 116.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.63%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $232,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 136,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 54,876 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 611,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,953,000 after buying an additional 132,311 shares in the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS KKR Capital (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.