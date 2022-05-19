Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FTEK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fuel Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

FTEK stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 million, a PE ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 5.25. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $3.22.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

