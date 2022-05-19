FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Shares of FCEL opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.76. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $12.62.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy (Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.