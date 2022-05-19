Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Insider Hanlin Gao Sells 325 Shares

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) insider Hanlin Gao sold 325 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $17,348.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 855,737 shares in the company, valued at $45,679,241.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FLGT opened at $55.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.55. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $112.00.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.22. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 40,846 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

