Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Funding Circle (LON:FCH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 140 ($1.73) price target on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.48) price objective on shares of Funding Circle in a research note on Friday, April 29th.
Shares of FCH opened at GBX 60 ($0.74) on Thursday. Funding Circle has a 12-month low of GBX 56.20 ($0.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 174.80 ($2.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £216.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 96.62.
Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.
