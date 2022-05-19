Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Funding Circle (LON:FCH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.73) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 133.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.48) target price on shares of Funding Circle in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Funding Circle stock opened at GBX 60 ($0.74) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £216.29 million and a P/E ratio of 3.75. Funding Circle has a 12-month low of GBX 56.20 ($0.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 174.80 ($2.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 96.62.

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

