Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62. Funko has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $966.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Funko had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $308.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Funko will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 1,808 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $29,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,219 shares in the company, valued at $214,676.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 106,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $2,155,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,493,243 shares of company stock worth $29,158,744. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 221.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 425.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Funko by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Funko by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Funko by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

