Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.
Shares of FNKO stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62. Funko has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $966.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Funko had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $308.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Funko will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 1,808 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $29,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,219 shares in the company, valued at $214,676.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 106,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $2,155,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,493,243 shares of company stock worth $29,158,744. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 221.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 425.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Funko by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Funko by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Funko by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
