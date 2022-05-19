Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
HTOO opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Fusion Fuel Green has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fusion Fuel Green from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.
