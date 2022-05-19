Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HTOO opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Fusion Fuel Green has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fusion Fuel Green from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fusion Fuel Green stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green PLC ( NASDAQ:HTOO Get Rating ) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned 2.20% of Fusion Fuel Green worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

