Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) PT Lowered to GBX 3,600

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,225 ($64.41) to GBX 3,600 ($44.38) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Future from GBX 3,900 ($48.08) to GBX 3,300 ($40.68) in a research report on Monday, April 25th.
FRNWF stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.00. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64. Future has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $51.21.
Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.
