FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Shares of FF stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. FutureFuel has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $314.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.77.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $107.07 million for the quarter.
FutureFuel Company Profile (Get Rating)
FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FutureFuel (FF)
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.