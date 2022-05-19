FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of FF stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. FutureFuel has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $314.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $107.07 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in FutureFuel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in FutureFuel by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 7.1% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FutureFuel Company Profile (Get Rating)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.