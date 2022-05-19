FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Britvic in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.39.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($13.81) to GBX 1,000 ($12.33) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Britvic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Britvic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.19.
About Britvic (Get Rating)
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Britvic (BTVCY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.