FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Britvic in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.39.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($13.81) to GBX 1,000 ($12.33) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Britvic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Britvic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.19.

OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.33. Britvic has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

