FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Capital One Financial Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $20.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $20.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COF. Piper Sandler downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.83.

Shares of COF stock opened at $114.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.97. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $111.58 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

