FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Jasper Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now expects that the company will earn ($1.16) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.40). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

JSPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JSPR opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abingworth LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $58,030,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $29,215,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $2,396,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $4,239,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

