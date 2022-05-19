FY2022 Earnings Estimate for STERIS’ (TSE:STE) Issued By Raymond James

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for STERIS’ in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Raymond James also issued estimates for STERIS’’s FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$158.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.93 million.

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

