FY2022 Earnings Estimate for TeraGo Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TeraGo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 16th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.39).

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on TeraGo from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of TGO stock opened at C$5.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.68. TeraGo has a 52-week low of C$4.50 and a 52-week high of C$6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.39 million and a PE ratio of -6.23.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

