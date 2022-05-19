FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Calfrac Well Services Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of CFW stock opened at C$4.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.80, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.93. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of C$2.75 and a 12 month high of C$6.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$185.69 million and a PE ratio of -2.17.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.56) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$257.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.80 million.

In related news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 8,041 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total value of C$36,585.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 457,817 shares in the company, valued at C$2,083,021.57.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

