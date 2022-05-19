FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Greencore Group plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY)

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Greencore Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Greencore Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Greencore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.
Greencore Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.
