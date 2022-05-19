FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Issued By National Bank Financial

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trevali Mining in a report issued on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.31.

Shares of TV stock opened at C$0.59 on Thursday. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.75. The stock has a market cap of C$58.38 million and a P/E ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$114.45 million during the quarter.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

