FY2022 EPS Estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

ACRX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 407,507 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 95,716 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 24,729 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 642,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 123,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

