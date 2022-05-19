FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aytu BioPharma, Inc. Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aytu BioPharma in a report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.82) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.36).

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.38). Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 120.24% and a negative return on equity of 36.91%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aytu BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aytu BioPharma from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of AYTU stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Aytu BioPharma has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 793.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 335,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 38.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 183,235 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 49,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 16.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.

