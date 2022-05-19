FY2022 EPS Estimates for Biomea Fusion, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Biomea Fusion in a report released on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.54) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.56). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

BMEA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

BMEA opened at $5.19 on Thursday. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 27.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

