FY2022 EPS Estimates for Calian Group Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) – Cormark boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Calian Group in a research report issued on Monday, May 16th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.09 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.76. Cormark also issued estimates for Calian Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

CGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Calian Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$95.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TSE CGY opened at C$69.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$793.16 million and a PE ratio of 59.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.35. Calian Group has a 52-week low of C$51.99 and a 52-week high of C$72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.16.

In related news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total value of C$66,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,736,428.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.75%.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

