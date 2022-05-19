FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Boosted by Raymond James

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) – Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ensign Energy Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.53). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.31.

Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$4.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.20 and a 12 month high of C$4.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.65. The company has a market cap of C$666.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.65 million.

In other news, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total transaction of C$629,923.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,547,136.83. Also, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 13,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,268,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,781,041.88.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

