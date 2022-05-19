FY2022 EPS Estimates for Everi Holdings Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Everi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Everi had a return on equity of 98.81% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.61. Everi has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $26.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

