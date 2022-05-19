FY2022 EPS Estimates for George Weston Limited Lowered by Desjardins (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for George Weston in a research note issued on Monday, May 16th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.37.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.09 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.90 billion.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on George Weston from C$165.00 to C$179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on George Weston from C$177.00 to C$188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, George Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$168.67.

TSE WN opened at C$150.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$22.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 403.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$156.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$146.30. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of C$114.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$162.51.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 21,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.28, for a total transaction of C$3,250,055.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,812,115.23. Also, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.16, for a total value of C$2,744,062.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,458,268.67. Insiders have sold a total of 110,243 shares of company stock worth $16,975,453 in the last three months.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 630.03%.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

